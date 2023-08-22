Kayleigh McEnany: Trump ‘giving the podium’ to other candidates

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Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany tells ‘America Reports’ that ‘all eyes’ are on Gov. Ron DeSantis but Sen. Tim Scott is ‘underestimated’ ahead of the Republican debate. #foxnews
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