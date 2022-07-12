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HOOWERS BE BIG MAD, YO🤬🤯🤣
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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397 views • July 12, 2022

Making this one hurt: #pedoPete is trending like crazy!


https://twitter.com/YesOrYesUpdate/status/1546519742395035653?s=20&t=eUFeKUbXcWKKg10E6iqNHA


Looks like the (((msm))) sure pulled a poochy by playing dumb-dumb on the🔥👿 Biden Laptop from HELL🔥👿


A doctor wants to open a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico. Here's how it would work - BY CAITLIN O'KANE


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/floating-abortion-clinic-gulf-of-mexico-prrowess-dr-meg-autry-heres-how-it-would-work/


JULY 11, 2022 / 9:59 AM / CBS NEWS


A doctor plans to open a floating health clinic in the Gulf of Mexico where women can get surgical abortions. PRROWESS, which stands for Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes, will offer reproductive health and wellness services, including contraception as well as surgical abortion up to 14 weeks.


The clinic will serve patients who live primarily in Texas, Louisiana and other states located on the Gulf Coast, with a goal of operating for approximately three weeks out of each month, according to the organization's website.


"The vessel will be Coast Guard inspected and will have helicopter access for transport and emergencies," the organization says. These types of facilities have been used by the military and relief organizations for years and the organization says research shows patients are willing to seek care in a floating clinic.



The clinic will operate in federal waters so its activities will not be restricted by state laws.


The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, meaning many states can now restrict or ban access to abortions. Because it is often difficult for people to access care in Gulf states and flying out of state might not be an option for all patients, PRROWESS aims to offer faster services for those people.


Once a patient is pre-screened, arrangements will be made to transport them to the floating clinic, the organization says.


"This is all about bodily autonomy and choice, and so people have a right to be pregnant and also not to have a pregnancy," Dr. Meg Autry, of the University of California—San Francisco, told CBS San Francisco.


https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/bay-area-physician-floats-plan-for-offshore-abortion-clinic/

Read the rest at the above URLs

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