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Sidney Powell EXPLOSIVE: Its World War III – Patriots vs. Marxist Cabal – Ledger Report 1165
The Ledger Report
The Ledger Report
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50 years from now, America will look back at today and realize that the Republic was at a tipping point where the Marxist Cabal consumed all avenues of the Constitution, leading to the new “Socialist America”, year 2071. Or, America will look back at a “silent majority” that rose up – peacefully and/or violently – to their re-claimed the God-given, birthright that was stolen by ideologues who are drunk on power and greed. This, ladies and gentlemen – whether we know it or not – is our World War III. It is happening real time. Graham Ledger speaks with Sidney Powell about fighting back to protect our precious right to vote, winning back our government, and standing-up for each and every American’s constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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trumpnewslibertyconstitutionconservativewarbiden2024oannpowelloansidneyledgerledger-reportledger-grahamone-america
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