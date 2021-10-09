© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sidney Powell EXPLOSIVE: Its World War III – Patriots vs. Marxist Cabal – Ledger Report 1165
Follow
3
Share
Report
281 views • October 09, 2021
50 years from now, America will look back at today and realize that the Republic was at a tipping point where the Marxist Cabal consumed all avenues of the Constitution, leading to the new “Socialist America”, year 2071. Or, America will look back at a “silent majority” that rose up – peacefully and/or violently – to their re-claimed the God-given, birthright that was stolen by ideologues who are drunk on power and greed. This, ladies and gentlemen – whether we know it or not – is our World War III. It is happening real time. Graham Ledger speaks with Sidney Powell about fighting back to protect our precious right to vote, winning back our government, and standing-up for each and every American’s constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.