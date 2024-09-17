GODFORSAKEN OLYMPICS

A Serbian #judo athlete is BANNED for 5 months from the sport for doing the sign of the cross at the Paris Olympics.



☦️ 🇷🇸 Nemanja #Majdov competed in the 90 kg weight category.



I am banned from all tournaments, camps and training. I didn't want to apologize for crossing myself as per the disciplinary letter I received.



The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career. This will not change under any circumstances. Glory to him and thanks for everything - Majdov writes on his social media.



Majdov is also accused of holding "anti-Albanian views" - what does any of the above have to do with judo?

Source @Intel Republic

