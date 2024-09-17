GODFORSAKEN OLYMPICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Serbian #judo athlete is BANNED for 5 months from the sport for doing the sign of the cross at the Paris Olympics.
☦️ 🇷🇸 Nemanja #Majdov competed in the 90 kg weight category.
I am banned from all tournaments, camps and training. I didn't want to apologize for crossing myself as per the disciplinary letter I received.
The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career. This will not change under any circumstances. Glory to him and thanks for everything - Majdov writes on his social media.
Majdov is also accused of holding "anti-Albanian views" - what does any of the above have to do with judo?
