Martian Mysteries

Join AJ & Hecklefish as they enlighten us on the shenanigans surrounding the red planet, Mars (No. It wasn't part of the Soviet bloc - it just looked red from here on Earth).
You should really follow AJ (and of course, his fact-checker, Hecklefish), as they have many other fascinating videos.
Video Source:
Closing theme music:
'Dodging Lasers' by Steve Oxen
NOTE: There is no connection between The Why Files or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
