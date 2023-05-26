Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Martian Mysteries
17 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday |

Join AJ & Hecklefish as they enlighten us on the shenanigans surrounding the red planet, Mars (No. It wasn't part of the Soviet bloc - it just looked red from here on Earth).

You should really follow AJ (and of course, his fact-checker, Hecklefish), as they have many other fascinating videos.

Video Source:

The Why Files

﻿﻿Closing theme music:

'Dodging Lasers' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Why Files or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pc thu20:20

Keywords
nasaspacemarslittle green menmars missionspace missionthe red planetcanals on marsmen from marsnasa on mars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket