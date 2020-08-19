USrael Is the World's Number One Sponsor of Terrorism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
the US will back any two-bit anti-Iran terror group that comes along professing nostalgia for the shah because it has declared - in Israel's infinite wisdom - that Iran is the root of all geopolitical evil (in the Middle East, at least - elsewhere, of course, it's Russia...). meanwhile, US taxpayers are funding the real #1 state sponsor of terror in the world - Israel.
(originally broadcast on PressTV on August 9 2020)
like/share/subscribe for more, & as always go to Bitchute for the long game - YouTube is being extremely hostile to our content. helenofdestroy.com & voxnews.com will always be around to point you in the right direction.