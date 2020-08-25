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Hardcore History Exposed! | Dan Carlin and Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • August 25, 2020
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio interviews Dan Carlin, host of Hardcore History, about the uses and misuses of history, and what the fall of Rome teaches us about the modern West - http://www.dancarlin.com
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