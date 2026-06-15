Fact: Navy's Rail Gun Proves There Is No Earth Curvature

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....suck it up suckers... stop defending the people that are lying to you. Make no mistake, they laugh at you everyday for how gullible you truly are, believing in a 3rd grade science class fairy tale, that has zero scientific proof to support it. Yes, zero proof.... it's all junk science, fake science, pseudoscience. Stop being a dupe and do your due diligence already.