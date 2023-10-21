Create New Account
Uncensored: James Roguski - The WHO PLOWS Ahead While World is Distracted!
What is happening
Published 14 hours ago

Stew Peters Network

Streamed on:Oct 21, 7:00 am EDT
James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to discuss the Dec 1 2023 deadline misconceptions around the WHO, who has yet again pulled another one of their deceptions to essentially make nations sign a blank check, giving their power over to the WHO.

