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Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
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151 views • February 21, 2022
In this webinar, I discussed my opinion on legal strategies being used right now, as well as what antibodies mean.
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- How antibiotics work
- Can our cells be forced to replicate with foreign genetic material?
- What do antiviral drugs do?
- Are colonoscopies necessary?
- Nutrients in soup
- Where to buy turpentine
- Suggestions for leg cramps
- Canine parvovirus
- What causes our pulse? What causes our blood to move?
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page: Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth
3.61K subscribers - Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/playlists
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
Dr.TomCowan - 8784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhQK1HZNOAky/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- How antibiotics work
- Can our cells be forced to replicate with foreign genetic material?
- What do antiviral drugs do?
- Are colonoscopies necessary?
- Nutrients in soup
- Where to buy turpentine
- Suggestions for leg cramps
- Canine parvovirus
- What causes our pulse? What causes our blood to move?
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page: Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth
3.61K subscribers - Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/playlists
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
Dr.TomCowan - 8784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhQK1HZNOAky/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
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