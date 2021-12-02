BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"DESOLATIONS ARE DETERMINED, PT 5"- The Coming Of The (Alien) Fallen
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
2134 followers
Follow
14
Share
Report
1108 views • December 02, 2021
#JUDGEMENTS #ALIENS #LISTEN (Like these videos for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: DESOLATIONS ARE DETERMINED. What does this mean? Evil is planned & it will manifest in the form of "strange flesh" coming down to dwell with man (Rev 12:7-10, 12-13). False saviors living with humanity will destroy this earth as the great deception is seen by all before the coming of the Lord. If not for His mercy, no flesh will survive, but the people who KNOW THEIR GOD shall be kept by God's grace. (Please remember that to know someone implies strong, deep relationship as opposed to mere acquaintanceship.)

Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim- they are not saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.

READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/

RELATED PROPHECIES: THE NEW MAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/31/the-new-man-december-31-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.

Paypal ------- [email protected]

SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice

BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritalienschristjesusufoprophecyufoslordnephilimfallenthe electstrong delusionholy ghostgreat deceptionspirit of truththe masters voiceiron spideriron kingdom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Alabama forces TikTok to cap teen use at two hours, ban cosmetic filters in $100 million deal

Alabama forces TikTok to cap teen use at two hours, ban cosmetic filters in $100 million deal

Cassie B.
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy