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"DESOLATIONS ARE DETERMINED, PT 5"- The Coming Of The (Alien) Fallen
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1108 views • December 02, 2021
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: DESOLATIONS ARE DETERMINED. What does this mean? Evil is planned & it will manifest in the form of "strange flesh" coming down to dwell with man (Rev 12:7-10, 12-13). False saviors living with humanity will destroy this earth as the great deception is seen by all before the coming of the Lord. If not for His mercy, no flesh will survive, but the people who KNOW THEIR GOD shall be kept by God's grace. (Please remember that to know someone implies strong, deep relationship as opposed to mere acquaintanceship.)
Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim- they are not saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.
READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
RELATED PROPHECIES: THE NEW MAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/31/the-new-man-december-31-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: DESOLATIONS ARE DETERMINED. What does this mean? Evil is planned & it will manifest in the form of "strange flesh" coming down to dwell with man (Rev 12:7-10, 12-13). False saviors living with humanity will destroy this earth as the great deception is seen by all before the coming of the Lord. If not for His mercy, no flesh will survive, but the people who KNOW THEIR GOD shall be kept by God's grace. (Please remember that to know someone implies strong, deep relationship as opposed to mere acquaintanceship.)
Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim- they are not saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.
READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
RELATED PROPHECIES: THE NEW MAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/31/the-new-man-december-31-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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