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Τσιπάκια στο αίμα....
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280 views • October 17, 2021
Όλ’ αυτά τα αντικείμενα μέσα στο αίμα των ανθρώπων φαίνονται σαν εξαρτήματα ηλεκτρονικού υπολογιστού ατάκτως τοποθετημένα και αλλοπροσάλλως κινούμενα. Κινούνται όμως κατά τύχη; Κάποιοι ισχυρίζονται ότι όλ’ αυτά τα σωματίδια, το μόνο απαραίτητο χαρακτηριστικό που πρέπει να έχουν είναι να ευρίσκονται εντός του ανθρωπίνου σώματος. Κάποιοι πάλι ερευνητές ισχυρίζονται ότι το υλικό το οποίο βάζει σε τάξη όλα αυτά τα «εξαρτήματα» που υπάρχουν στο αίμα, είναι το γραφένιο. Το γραφένιο, έχει μορφή κρυστάλλων, είναι ένα νεότατο υλικό για το οποίο δεν γνωρίζουμε σχεδόν τίποτα.
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