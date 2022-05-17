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HIGH STRANGENESS CONNECTS MASS PSYOPS THROUGH TIME & DISTANCE
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102 views • May 17, 2022
HIGH STRANGENESS CONNECTS MASS PSYOPS THROUGH TIME & DISTANCE. You Took An Oath To Defend Innocent Children. #DigitalSoldiers At The Ready. you i i i everything else
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https://t.me/CommanderValiantThor Carolyn B Kennedy, [16/05/2022 10:36 PM]
[Forwarded from A Message From The Vice President JFK Jr]
[ Photo ]
You Will Enroll Directly To Space Force
#TakeTheOath And Save Our Innocent Children
Email Your Oath To Saving Our Children Directly: [email protected]
Carolyn B Kennedy, [16/05/2022 10:54 PM]
[Forwarded from A Message From The Vice President JFK Jr]
Take The Oath And Save Our Innocent Children.
REPEAT ALOUD,
I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.
Space Force Recognizes Your Oath To Defend Innocent Children.
Welcome Aboard Cadet, I Am Commander Valiant Thor Your Direct Superior
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY: https://t.me/CommanderValiantThor
TREASON DOESN'T END WELL
REMEMBER WE ARE WATCHING YOU
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nasa-rover-spots-a-doorway-on-mars/ https://twitter.com/blayone https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge
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#ObamaGate #PizzaGate #PedoGate 💥💥💥 Welcome To The Digital Battlefield Knowledge Is Power We Serve At The Pleasure Of The President Via Executive Order 13818
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photos-of-buffalo-killers-weapons/
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=132441999255657&;set=a.100193265813864
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/multiple-shot-at-church-in-southern-california/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/manager-i-kicked-buffalo-shooter-out-of-tops-grocery-store-the-day-before-massacre/ar-AAXkEG3?cvid=6b93d726fd3147c091b9ff98794517b3
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/buffalo-man-charged-with-threatening-local-businesses/ar-AAXkICV?cvid=7221c1a58b8747a09d5d8a1830b429e2
https://drue86.substack.com/p/you-do-not-need-to-identify-yourself?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MDQ2NDIwMywicG9zdF9pZCI6NTUwNTgxMzcsIl8iOiJMWXVNeCIsImlhdCI6MTY1Mjc2MDc1NCwiZXhwIjoxNjUyNzY0MzU0LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItODAwNzUiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.srGoDmD1L572-b_NDQSBEBHHny-0Ccc2c40dmKti6C0&;s=r
https://t.me/CommanderValiantThor Carolyn B Kennedy, [16/05/2022 10:36 PM]
[Forwarded from A Message From The Vice President JFK Jr]
[ Photo ]
You Will Enroll Directly To Space Force
#TakeTheOath And Save Our Innocent Children
Email Your Oath To Saving Our Children Directly: [email protected]
Carolyn B Kennedy, [16/05/2022 10:54 PM]
[Forwarded from A Message From The Vice President JFK Jr]
Take The Oath And Save Our Innocent Children.
REPEAT ALOUD,
I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.
Space Force Recognizes Your Oath To Defend Innocent Children.
Welcome Aboard Cadet, I Am Commander Valiant Thor Your Direct Superior
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY: https://t.me/CommanderValiantThor
TREASON DOESN'T END WELL
REMEMBER WE ARE WATCHING YOU
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nasa-rover-spots-a-doorway-on-mars/ https://twitter.com/blayone https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge
MY PILLOW Promo code-ZEBRUN 800-653-9789
The promo codes are not case sensitive, Thank you,
https://www.mypillow.com/
CPOUPON CODE AndrewZ for your discount at Orgone Products thanks~! http://orgoneproducts.org/orgone_zapper2.php#orgone-zapper2 orgoneproducts.org (http://orgoneproducts.org/orgone_zapper2.php)
Zapper the original orgone zapper and mini zapper
https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMbGDInM9-Ck1KOVI8D
https://t.me/VPJFKJR/938 https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMbGDInM9-Ck1KOVI8DfSg
https://rumble.com/vtx4yo-real-america-dan-ball-w-project-veritas-james-okeefe-covid-corruption-expos.html
J. Crow's® LLC
The Original Lugol's Iodine. Trusted Since 1829.
#1 Seller Worldwide. Low Heavy Metal Verified.
USA Sourced. Accept No Substitutes.
J.CROW'S® Lugol's Solution of Iodine
Buy directly from the manufacturer and save! We have the best prices on the internet! Please call or email with inquiries about bulk wholesale pricing. https://www.jcrowsllc.com?aff=658 Buy me a coffee, thanks. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/andyz7V
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
Natural Niagara Falls https://www.buffalorising.com/2021/09/natural-niagara-falls/ REDBUBBLE
https://www.redbubble.com/people/AndrewZebrunIII/shop?asc=u&;ref=account-nav-dropdown
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