Trudeau’s Sniper Rejects Mandatory Vaccines

Justin Trudeau's personal sniper detail has put the PM on blast over his mandatory vaccine plan, calling the scheme "authoritarian." Corporal Daniel Bulford, an officer in the RCMP speaks with journalist Keean Bexte over Trudeau's "first step" to tame the national police force and what his plans are for the rest of the population.



Corporal Daniel Bulford, an RCMP sniper whose main job is to protect PM Justin Trudeau, has spoken out against the federal vaccine mandate in an interview with Keean Bexte. Cpl. Bulford is the spokesman for Mounties For Freedom , a group of RCMP officers opposing the vaccine mandate whose letter to the commissioner Brenda Lucki has gathered over 38,000 signatures. Bulford was already concerned about the suppression of dissenting experts, widespread censorship, as well as the refusal to allow proven and effective early treatments for covid such as ivermectin, but the vaccine mandate has "crossed his line in the sand".



He is not only refusing to comply but also calling out Justin Trudeau's illegal and unconstitutional mandates and divisive rhetoric against people who do not want the vaccine. Not opposed to vaccination in general, Bulford has taken many different vaccines for disease such as yellow fever to be able to travel for his job. However, after investigating the covid-19 vaccines he has concluded that they are neither effective nor safe and is willing to lose his job rather than risk having a severe adverse reaction to the vaccine.



henrymakow.com