Student Give Principal a Lap Dance?

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What have we allowed to happen to the world we live in. We’ve allowed evil to slowly but surely infiltrate the world we live in to a point that a Kentucky High School principal allowed students to give him and other staff and administration lap dances at a homecoming assembly.
With a big smile on his face as if it was good ole clean fun, you’d have thought he was just one of the kids. Then we’ve got the corrupt Deblasio posting a video of him in his Star trek outfit talking to kids about Halloween (One of the Cabal’s favorite holidays where they do heinous things to others including babies) and to be sure to put a mask over their mask while trick or treating.
Finally, one of a few Senators who actually exposed AG Garland for how he expedited an action that allows the FBI to go after parents at school board meetings. It’s 100% politically driven and he claims it’s not about going after so-called “domestic terrorist parents” which is 100% against our first amendment rights.
It’s time that we the people pull our kids out of the public school system and get them an honest education that doesn’t pollute their minds to an agenda driven by evil people. We the people need to take back our power together by uniting and helping one another. It won’t be easy for many who might work, but anything worthwhile is never easy. By uniting together as brothers and sisters we can make it happen.
Find The Truth about Covid, The Vax, The Great Reset and more here: bit.ly/3bxBSA2
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