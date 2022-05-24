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Russian Servicemen have begun to Restore the Railway Bridge Blown Up by the Ukrainian armed forces during the Retreat. 052422
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190 views • May 24, 2022
Specialists of repair and restoration units ensure the restoration of transport infrastructure in the liberated settlements during the special military operation.
🛠 Russian servicemen have begun to restore the railway bridge blown up by the Ukrainian armed forces during the retreat.
🛠 Russian servicemen have begun to restore the railway bridge blown up by the Ukrainian armed forces during the retreat.
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