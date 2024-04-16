Iran - Iz Show Scripted WW3 Destroy Old Order Rise New Zionist-World-Order - Jeep 2011 Call Of Duty - All In On It - By Horus -- https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/04/fake-wwiii-script-zionists-turn.html ***
see also: Prepping For Fake Gog-Magog WWIII Hoax -- Russia, China, etc.
"...one thing is certain - and that is that a massive worldwide deception is on the way...in terms of middle east warfare, ultimately finalizing in a fake Gog-Magog WWIII, prearranged to result in Israeli victory, allowing for a claim of divine-deliverance, to then be interpreted-to-the-world as evidence of the god-given right to rule the planet and mankind -- https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/05/russia-china-hold-joint-drill-in.html
