BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Powerful Tribulation Dream From The Lord Thru Jennifer On The Team!! - AMAZING News Story: 2 GROUPS OF 144 prisoners 'SET FREE'!! CAN'T MAKE IT UP! - GIGANTIC New Revelations About KEN PETER'S DREAM!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
903 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
369 views • July 01, 2022

6/30/22 - EVENING LIVESTREAM:
Dream..."The Path, The Attic, The Leopard, & The Lion - Jennifer on the teamhttps://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-the-path-the-attic-the-leopard-the-lion-jennifer-on-the-team
SCRIPTURES: REVELATION CHAPTERS 12 & 13______________THE 144 FREED!!! IS OUR LONG JOURNEY OVER? CAN YOU PERCEIVE? JUNE 30, 2022https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kcO2xtkBXY&t=60s

144 Ukrainian Soldiers Freed In Biggest POW Swap! Antichrist Barack Obama Jesuit Order! Rapture Soonhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OOMsEBjhts

IN MY FATHER´S HOUSE THERE ARE MANY MANSIONS! - JULY 1, 2022https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=om6LbhjZZ1I

Ken Peters prophetic dreamhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFn3BB6MgK4
_______________________________________________

TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)


PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url


TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]









Keywords
fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

Willow Tohi
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy