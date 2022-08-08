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PFIZER Exact LOT SIZES Have Been Released by FOIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PUar2iVYKL5y/ [SHARE]
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(Team Enigma) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/teamenigma/
Pfizer Exact Lot Sizes Have Been Released by FOIA
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9YV3Fhesfv19/ [SHARE]
This does not change any of my previous findings - I told you so! The variability lot-to-lot is just as excessive and worrying. The lots at the beginning of the roll out were extremely toxic. They appear to be less so now. There is a very strong relationship between the lot toxicity and date of manufacture. This relationship should not exist.
I wrote an article about this on Trial Site News
Pfizer “Vaccine” Lot Sizes Do NOT Explain the Abnormal Lot-to-Lot Variability in Adverse Events and Deaths https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/pfizer-vaccine-lot-sizes-do-not-explain-the-abnormal-lot-to-lot-variability-in-adverse-events-and-deaths-32e126eb
https://www.icandecide.org/pfizer-lot-dose-documents/
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/pharmaceutical-quality-resources/current-good-manufacturing-practice-cgmp-regulations
https://howbad.info/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/hot-lots-of-covid-19-vaccines-evidence-of-different-formulations-5bcedabb
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tangentopolis (world orders review)
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