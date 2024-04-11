Reflections of a Hitman I Changed After Killing Johnny Keys - Sammy Gravano

London Real





Former Underboss Of The Gambino Crime Family





Today’s guest is someone I’ve been very keen to speak to for a couple of years now and I’m absolutely delighted that he’ll be joining us for what is set to be one of the most fascinating conversations I’ve had in some time.





Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano is the former underboss of the Gambino crime family and one of the most notorious mobsters in Mafia history. He spent 22 years behind bars and was the right-hand man for the infamous John Gotti at the height of his powers in 1980s New York.





Sammy has lived a life very few could ever or would ever attest to, and at 77 years of age is as sharp-witted and switched-on as a man half his age. It all started in Brooklyn back in the 1950s when a young Sammy, born to Sicilian immigrants, got his first taste for troublemaking and dalliances with the wrong side of the law as part of a young street gang called the Rampers.





Sammy’s parents were, as he puts it, legitimate people, they ran a reasonably successful dressmaking factory in the neighbourhood of Bensonhurst. They were honest hardworking people and Sammy’s childhood, at least his home life, had no red flags. In fact, it was at school where Sammy struggled, dyslexia caused impatience and Sammy became disruptive and a challenge to authority.





From here things just seemed to spiral. Sammy was expelled from school for attacking a teacher and quickly earned a reputation for his bullish physicality and willingness to stand toe-to-toe with anyone who did him wrong.





Despite a stint with the US army during Vietnam, Sammy quickly became affiliated with the Colombo crime family. As an associate, he was involved in hijackings, armed robbery and every manner of theft..





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/_4p_Q0U_HV0/