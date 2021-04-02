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Pastor Sedlak: States, Localities Must Interpose to Protect Liberty
The New American
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In this interview, Christian Gomez of TNA interviews Pastor Wayne Sedlak of Reformation Hope Church about interposition and the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates. Dr. Sedlak notes that he teaches individuals from Africa and other foreign locations who are unaware of interposition. Accordingly, their countries flip-flop between anarchy and tyranny. However, Dr. Sedlak notes that God has given humanity an alternative to those two systems: interposition of the lesser magistrate. In other words, if high-ranking government officials defy their oaths and act tyrannically, lower officials have a duty to act as a protective buffer between them and the people. As applied in the United States, the lesser magistrates would include state and local governments, along with local police, against a tyrannical federal government. Dr. Sedlak notes interposition’s important role in English and American history. He states that the founding fathers, including Thomas Jefferson, studied the doctrine, and colonial pastors following the Great Awakening were unafraid to defy the governing authorities. Lastly, Dr. Sedlak discusses Matthew Trewhella’s The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates and notes that many of his colleagues are not teaching this important doctrine.
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