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Is The Deep State Planning A False Flag Event To Vilify Gun Owners And Anti-Vaxxers?
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70 views • October 06, 2021
Tonight I read an article from Naturalnews.com that talked about the Deep State’s plans to create a large false flag situation for which they will blame Anti-Vaxxers and Gun Owners creating a call from the public to grab guns and persecute anti-vaxxers. Could this scenario play out? Will it play out? Does this plan have a scriptural foundation? What if it’s true? Is there hope for the future of vaccination resistors?
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