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We answer the following Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this February Q&A podcast...
10:17 My connection to the moon landing (conspiracy?)
23:14 Is Maca an athletic performance enhancer?
32:45 Is Flmodafinil safe?
35:49 Is red krill fish oil better than Omega-3 EPA/DHA oil?
40:51 Negative side effects of Noopept reported on Reddit?
50:36 Is Kratom an opioid?
54:29 Do Racetams help with bipolar mania?
58:17 A streamlined way to write a book - nonfiction that doesn’t suck?
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library
📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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