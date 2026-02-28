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My Connection to the Moon Landing (Conspiracy?) & More 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #24
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We answer the following Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this February Q&A podcast...

10:17 My connection to the moon landing (conspiracy?)

23:14 Is Maca an athletic performance enhancer?

32:45 Is Flmodafinil safe?

35:49 Is red krill fish oil better than Omega-3 EPA/DHA oil?

40:51 Negative side effects of Noopept reported on Reddit?

50:36 Is Kratom an opioid?

54:29 Do Racetams help with bipolar mania?

58:17 A streamlined way to write a book - nonfiction that doesn’t suck?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
moon landingconspiracysupplementsbiohackingkratomomega 3macabipolar disordernootropicsjonathan roselandlimitless mindsethow to be cross eyedq and aflmodafinil
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