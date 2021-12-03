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Will Bitcoin Die or Fly?
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41 views • December 03, 2021
Will Bitcoin Die or Fly?WeekEnding10 23 21 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Is Bitcoin a speculative bubble fueled by degenerate gamblers?
The mainstream media will tell you that bitcoin is a speculative bubble, your financial advisor will tell you that you’re wasting your time by investing in it, your friends and family will tell you that it’s a scam and economists will tell you that it won’t work. So, why is bitcoin consistently rising in price and proving them all wrong? If bitcoin really is everything that these people say it is, then why won’t it just die already?
Watch this video on Will Bitcoin Die or Fly?WeekEnding10 23 21, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Will Bitcoin Die or Fly?WeekEnding10 23 21
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Is Bitcoin a speculative bubble fueled by degenerate gamblers?
The mainstream media will tell you that bitcoin is a speculative bubble, your financial advisor will tell you that you’re wasting your time by investing in it, your friends and family will tell you that it’s a scam and economists will tell you that it won’t work. So, why is bitcoin consistently rising in price and proving them all wrong? If bitcoin really is everything that these people say it is, then why won’t it just die already?
Watch this video on Will Bitcoin Die or Fly?WeekEnding10 23 21, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Will Bitcoin Die or Fly?WeekEnding10 23 21
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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