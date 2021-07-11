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WATCH: Border Bandit Robs Criminal Aliens at Gunpoint in Arizona (2021-7-11)
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192 views • July 11, 2021
Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials released surveillance video showing a border bandit robbing migrants as they attempt to enter illegally into the United States. According to the Border Patrol, the recently released video captured a June incident that captured a group of migrants entering the United States illegally and their encounter with an armed bandit lying in wait.
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