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The Deep State Strikes Back (Documentary)
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7603 views • January 06, 2020
2017 | PG-13 | 24m
The Deep State Strikes Back details how corrupt elements of the Obama FBI, DoJ and DNC tried to frame Donald Trump, destroy his presidency and nullify democracy leading to the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States.
Genres: Documentaries
Director: Mike Adams
See more at BrighteonFilms.com
The Deep State Strikes Back details how corrupt elements of the Obama FBI, DoJ and DNC tried to frame Donald Trump, destroy his presidency and nullify democracy leading to the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States.
Genres: Documentaries
Director: Mike Adams
See more at BrighteonFilms.com
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