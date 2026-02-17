BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
From New Thought to Modern Prosperity: Testing the Doctrine by Scripture
LastChristian
LastChristian
18 followers
4 views • 1 day ago

Where did the prosperity gospel come from — and does it align with Scripture?

In this episode, we carefully trace the historical development of modern prosperity teaching, from its philosophical roots to its rise in 20th-century Christian media. Then we examine its core doctrines in light of the Bible — including faith, confession, covenant blessing, seed-faith giving, healing, suffering, and the true meaning of biblical prosperity.

This program is a Scripture-focused theological discussion designed to help viewers think carefully, study deeply, and grow in discernment. Our goal is not personal attack, but biblical clarity. We explore how historic Christian teaching has understood wealth, suffering, and the Gospel itself — and why eternal inheritance may look very different from modern prosperity messaging.

If you value thoughtful, Bible-centered analysis presented in a respectful and faith-based format, this episode will equip and encourage you.

📺 Watch on Roku and Amazon Fire TV by searching for the Last Christian Media app.

🌐 Stream anytime at www.lastchristian.net

🛍 Visit the official store at www.lastchristian.net/store

🙏 Support the ministry at www.lastchristian.net/support

This content is provided for educational and faith-based discussion purposes and reflects a theological analysis rooted in Scripture.

#Christianity #BibleStudy #Faith #Theology #Gospel #ProsperityGospel #WordOfFaith #ChristianTeaching #BiblicalTruth #ChurchHistory #SpiritualGrowth #Evangelical #ConservativeChristian #Jesus #Scripture #BreakingNews #WorldNews #Politics #Culture #Education #Truth

Keywords
bible studychristianitychurchbreaking newsfaithsermontheologyspiritual growthchristian teachingbible truthword of faithchurch historyprosperity gospelgospel messagechristian doctrinekenneth hagincontentmentbiblical teachingchristian podcastconservative christianchristian worldviewevangelical christiannew testament teachingbiblical prosperitysuffering in the bible
