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The Book of Leviticus
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67 views • May 15, 2022
The Book of Leviticus
In Leviticus, God invites Israel to live in close proximity to His holy presence. Which seems awesome, but it’s actually dangerous. This book explores how the sacrificial rituals and purity practices cleared the way for morally corrupt Israelites to become God’s covenant partners. 🙏
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
CONDUIT: Ministry
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NEWS: Ministry
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CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
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CONDUIT: Spotlights (clips and highlights)
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NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
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SPOTLIGHTS: Proverbs Posts
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⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://reawakeningseries.com
Source Credit(s): https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
In Leviticus, God invites Israel to live in close proximity to His holy presence. Which seems awesome, but it’s actually dangerous. This book explores how the sacrificial rituals and purity practices cleared the way for morally corrupt Israelites to become God’s covenant partners. 🙏
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/scripture
⚬ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/
⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
CONDUIT: Ministry
https://t.ly/ZAYJ
NEWS: Ministry
https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
https://truthparadigm.tv
CONDUIT: Spotlights (clips and highlights)
https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
SPOTLIGHTS: Proverbs Posts
https://rumble.com/c/Spotlights
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://reawakeningseries.com
Source Credit(s): https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
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