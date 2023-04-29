Globo Benefactor Dictator

World governments are run by corporations, including the United States, yet many dupe their respective governments into thinking 'they' are the good guys.

All Western nations have been corrupted by a very small percentage of the elitist billionaires. They no longer care about making money; only about obtaining more power.

They will use force in order to obtain what they want.

Original video came from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOkGnRd8KxP4/



