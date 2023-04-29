Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Globo Benefactor Dictator
32 views
channel image
Walking the Sea
Published Yesterday |

World governments are run by corporations, including the United States, yet many dupe their respective governments into thinking 'they' are the good guys.  

All Western nations have been corrupted by a very small percentage of the elitist billionaires.  They no longer care about making money; only about obtaining more power.  

They will use force in order to obtain what they want.

Original video came from:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOkGnRd8KxP4/


Keywords
godlessdictatorsdebased

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket