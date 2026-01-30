Iran FM Araghchi regarding negotiations - put aside their threats & change their approach - part 1

Araghchi: Regarding negotiations, I must say the US government has repeatedly requested negotiations through various intermediaries and they keep repeating their request.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has no problem with negotiations, but negotiations cannot take place under the shadow of threats. They must definitely put aside their threats and change their approach.

Adding:

Iran will add the armed forces of EU countries, which have listed the IRGC as a terrorist organization, to its list of terrorist organizations. (Cynthia... yesterday EU did this)

Adding, from flight radar map:

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton is currently operating over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, an Iranian drone conducted surveillance over the Persian Gulf today, flying along the coast of Qatar.