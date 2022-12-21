Create New Account
NFL LEGEND FRANCO HARRIS DIES SUDDENLY - WAS CDC SPOKESPERSON FOR COVID VACCINES (mirrored)
240 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

MIrrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZQNx3DesxK0/

Franco Harris passed away suddenly on Tuesday.


News broke early this morning that Steelers great Franco Harris had passed away at the age of 72. Just days before the anniversary of his Immaculate Reception, the legend was set to be recognized and have his jersey number officially retired at the game on Saturday. As of this writing, the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

