Pharmakiea is Sorcery
Published Yesterday
Pharma is sorcery


Original video here: https://rumble.com/v302mng-the-great-deception-big-pharma-truthblood-diggin-deeper.html


Revelation 9:21

“And they did not repent of their murders nor of their sorceries (G5333) nor of their sexual immorality nor of their thefts.”


Revelation 21:8

“But for the cowardly and unbelieving and abominable and murderers and sexually immoral persons and sorcerers (G5333) and idolaters and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”


Cognate: 5333 phármakos – properly, a sorcerer; used of people using drugs and "religious incantations" to drug people into living by their illusions– like having magical (supernatural) powers to manipulate God into giving them more temporal possessions.


pharmakos: a poisoner, sorcerer, magician

Original Word: φάρμακος, οῦ, ὁ
Part of Speech: Noun, Masculine
Transliteration: pharmakos
Phonetic Spelling: (far-mak-os')
Definition: a poisoner, sorcerer, magician
Usage: a magician, sorcerer.


Galatians 5:20

“idolatry, sorcery (G5331), enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions,

Strong's Concordance G5331

pharmakeia: the use of medicine, drugs or spells

Original Word: φαρμακεία, ας, ἡ
Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine
Transliteration: pharmakeia
Phonetic Spelling: (far-mak-i'-ah)
Definition: the use of medicine, drugs or spells
Usage magic, sorcery, enchantment.

5331 pharmakeía (from pharmakeuō, "administer drugs") – properly, drug-related sorcery, like the practice of magical-arts, etc. (A. T. Robertson).

Word Origin
from pharmakeuó (to administer drugs)
Definition
the use of medicine, drugs or spells

Exodus 22:18
“You shall not allow a sorceress to live.”


Deuteronomy 18:10-13

10"There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. 12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee. 13 Thou shalt be perfect with the LORD thy God.”


