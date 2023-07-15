Pharmakiea is Sorcery

Original video here: https://rumble.com/v302mng-the-great-deception-big-pharma-truthblood-diggin-deeper.html
“And they did not repent of their murders nor of their sorceries (G5333) nor of their sexual immorality nor of their thefts.”
“But for the cowardly and unbelieving and abominable and murderers and sexually immoral persons and sorcerers (G5333) and idolaters and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”
Cognate: 5333 phármakos – properly, a sorcerer; used of people using drugs and "religious incantations" to drug people into living by their illusions– like having magical (supernatural) powers to manipulate God into giving them more temporal possessions.
pharmakos: a poisoner, sorcerer, magician
Original
Word: φάρμακος,
οῦ, ὁ
Part of Speech: Noun, Masculine
Transliteration: pharmakos
Phonetic Spelling: (far-mak-os')
Definition: a poisoner, sorcerer, magician
Usage: a magician, sorcerer.
Galatians 5:20
“idolatry, sorcery (G5331), enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions,
Strong's Concordance G5331
pharmakeia: the use of medicine, drugs or spells
Original
Word: φαρμακεία,
ας, ἡ
Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine
Transliteration: pharmakeia
Phonetic Spelling: (far-mak-i'-ah)
Definition: the use of medicine, drugs or spells
Usage magic, sorcery, enchantment.
5331 pharmakeía (from pharmakeuō, "administer drugs") – properly, drug-related sorcery, like the practice of magical-arts, etc. (A. T. Robertson).
Word Origin
from pharmakeuó (to administer drugs)
Definition
the use of medicine, drugs or spells
Exodus
22:18
“You shall not allow a sorceress to live.”
10"There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. 12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee. 13 Thou shalt be perfect with the LORD thy God.”
