La Palma Update/Sharks Massing US East Coast

3 Videos (2:27 total), followed by 3 news articles:

13-seconds - Once again Instagram has the goods that Twitter does not have a horrible headache from it not a fan Ashon LaPalma is Truly Outrageous

50-seconds - Ayuntamiento de El Paso CRISIS VOLCÁNICA VOLCÁN DE LA PALMA

1:24- Reuters Asia WATCH Drone footage shows entire neighborhoods being slowly buried in volcanic ash on the Spanish island of LaPalma



1. Shocking Images Show Ash-Covered Ghost Towns On Spain's Canary Islands

Tyler Durden

SUNDAY, DEC 05, 2021 - 07:35 AM

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, located off the northwestern coast of Africa, has been erupting for nearly eleven weeks with no signs of abating. Soon the eruption could be La Palma's longest in over 500 years.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sept. 19 and led to the evacuation of thousands of residents. For the last 75 days, the volcano has spewed lava out of fissures, unleashed plumes of ash and toxic gasses, and acid rain. The current eruption could surpass the Tehuya volcano that spewed lava and ash for 84 days in 1646.



zerohedge.com/weather/shocking-images-show-ash-covered-ghost-towns-la-palma



2. La Palma volcano update: New lava flow

Sat, 4 Dec 2021, 16:20

As feared by the inflation signal in the past days, the relative calm at the volcano has come to an end and new magma arrived at the vents earlier, causing another overflow of lava. Most notably new lava flow has started on the southern side of the eruption area to advance westwards through new land. It has already reached the Camino Real de Todoque and is descending parallel to Camino Aniceto and Camino La Majada roads. On his way, more houses, plantations and roads were destroyed. The arrival of the lava flow in the Las Norias area is imminent.



volcanodiscovery.com/la-palma/news/149540/La-Palma-volcano-update-New-lava-flow.html



3. "SMELLS FISHY Shark panic as eerie live tracker reveals ‘great whites amassing’ on USA’s East Coast: One person replied:'Is this normal? Or could this be a sign of a natural disaster? SQ-IN MY OPINION THIS IS RELATED TO CUMBRES POTENTIAL TSUNAMI!"



Twitter user was shocked to be notified around 100 sharks very close to the East Coast "I occasionally log in to check that the nearest Great White is at least 2000 miles away."



the-sun.com/lifestyle/tech-old/4198287/great-white-sharks-east-coast-us-tracker/

ocearch.org/tracker/