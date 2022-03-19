AS THE WEST FREEZES RUSSIAN ASSETS WHERE’S BIDEN LEADING THE US DOLLAR?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Solari Report
SolariReport
Solari Money & Markets Report: March 17, 2022 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John Titus
Subscriber Only Content
Watch CAF & John discuss the latest headlines in this
1.5 hour video on topics from the Ukraine, Russia, US Dollar, Finance, Geopolitics & more
Click to the Full Report
http://lnkiy.in/muyds
Join & share https://t.me/solarireport
twitter: @solari_the
GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com