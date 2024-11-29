Royal Bloodlines, Giants & The Apocalypse - Gary Wayne Interview with James Bartley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/11/29/royal-bloodlines-giants-the-apocalypse-gary-wayne/
Gary Wayne, author of the Genesis 6 Conspiracy, returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss key issues including Royal Bloodlines, Giants, The timeline of the End Times Apocalypse and much more.
In Part 2 Gary Wayne discusses the Wars of Gog and Magog, CERN, Genetic Engineering, The Queen of Heaven and much more.
Gary’s website: The Genesis 6 Conspiracy