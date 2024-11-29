Royal Bloodlines, Giants & The Apocalypse - Gary Wayne Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/11/29/royal-bloodlines-giants-the-apocalypse-gary-wayne/





Gary Wayne, author of the Genesis 6 Conspiracy, returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss key issues including Royal Bloodlines, Giants, The timeline of the End Times Apocalypse and much more.





In Part 2 Gary Wayne discusses the Wars of Gog and Magog, CERN, Genetic Engineering, The Queen of Heaven and much more.

Gary’s website: The Genesis 6 Conspiracy