© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadians are sending SOS, as the country is taken over by Communists
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • May 20, 2021
Canadians in Niagara Falls signalling Morse code SOS to the American side. (4/18/2021) In the province of Ontario the government has gone nearly Bolshevik with covid requirements. You can now be stopped on foot or in a car, at any time by the police; and asked your information and why you are outside. Refusal to comply will result in you being treated as a criminal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.