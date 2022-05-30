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Turmoil Develops After Uvalde Massacre in Texas | Senator Amanda Chase | Awoken and Broken: America in Tragedy
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20 views • May 30, 2022
After an 18 year old male enters into an elementary school in Uvalde, TX the nation falls into mourning over the deaths of 19 children and 3 adults. Briefings continue as Texas and the nation is watching the aftermath of the tragedy unfold. As, the nation reels from the pain of multiple crises, the heat of political pressure comes upon them. What must be done about these school shootings and what is causing them? Has the youth of America fallen into mental illness and indifference for humanity?
The nation has been divided by the theatrics of those who want to revoke their second amendment rights and today Robert O'Rourke further proved this when interrupting a live briefing to grandstand. Through his grave dance he further reveals the thought process of those who agree with him. It's the opportunity to use tragedy to fool those mourning into relinquishing their rights of protection. Dustin Faulkner discusses the perpetrator of the massacre and those using it to oppress Americans.
Virginia state senator Amanda Chase joins to discuss the recent primaries in several states - especially the Georgia primaries. What happened here and what could possibly be shown by the wins and losses? Dustin and Senator Chase discuss the issue at hand.
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⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
The nation has been divided by the theatrics of those who want to revoke their second amendment rights and today Robert O'Rourke further proved this when interrupting a live briefing to grandstand. Through his grave dance he further reveals the thought process of those who agree with him. It's the opportunity to use tragedy to fool those mourning into relinquishing their rights of protection. Dustin Faulkner discusses the perpetrator of the massacre and those using it to oppress Americans.
Virginia state senator Amanda Chase joins to discuss the recent primaries in several states - especially the Georgia primaries. What happened here and what could possibly be shown by the wins and losses? Dustin and Senator Chase discuss the issue at hand.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Big BOGO sale occurring right now! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who succeed in pure and healthy living. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
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