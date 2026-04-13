✡️ Quiet part out loud and proud: Zionist asset reveals cooperation with Google to blacklist critics

💬 "We will shine a light on you that, thanks to Google and SEO, will follow you for the rest of your life. When you look for a job, when you look for a spouse, when you look for a nanny - when you look for anything - our work will always be documented," Zionist influencer Liora Rez said in an address at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

Adding:

Washington's secret plan to rule the lowest orbit

DARPA has announced a competition under the code name CASTOR, which stands for "Cathodes for Advanced Thruster Operation in an Oxygen-Rich environment."

Behind the unassuming facade of these terms, Washington has decided to conceal a technology capable of forever changing global intelligence gathering.

Here’s what you need to know:

🌏 Most modern spacecraft maneuver using plasma thrusters fueled by xenon — a rare, heavy, and expensive gas. The logic is that as long as the xenon lasts, the satellite lives and can adjust its orbit. Once the tank runs dry, the multimillion-dollar spy craft turns into a useless piece of dead metal, falls, and burns up

🌏 Inside these thrusters is a critical component — a cathode. In current realities, this cathode instantly oxidizes and "dies" if even a few molecules of oxygen or water vapor hit it

🌏 The US wants to break this paradigm. In the CASTOR project, they are commissioning the development of an engine that doesn't need any hauled-in xenon at all. Their idea is to not drag heavy tanks into space, but to make the satellite "breathe" what’s around it

🌏 To do this, DARPA is looking for engineers to create an indestructible cathode capable of withstanding 1,000 hours of continuous operation on ordinary air or water vapor at a massive current of 30 amperes

🌏 For a military reconnaissance satellite, an ultra-low orbit is a true Holy Grail. A satellite hanging significantly closer to Earth than conventional craft can see everything. Its optics can distinguish people's faces in detail. Its radars can see through cloud cover and most camouflage nets. And its antennas can intercept signals from army radios on the front lines

🌏 The only thing preventing the US from putting its cameras there right now is that at this orbit, the residual atmosphere acts like sandpaper. It severely drags on the craft, causing it to quickly lose orbit

🌏 If the American engine starts running on the very same air that is slowing it down, the satellite will use that aggressive environment as free fuel. It could remain in orbit for years without refueling or needing a replacement launch





@👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime