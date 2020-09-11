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While Forbes Calls the Dissent Ridiculous - Viewers Call to Cancel Netflix After Controversial ‘Cuties’ Premiere
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96 views • September 11, 2020
Forbes says the furor over the new French-made film "Cuties" is totally ridiculous and will be forgotten about in a few days. https://bit.ly/3m9zeVa While the New York Post reports that viewers think it is the sexualization of children and child porn. At the time of the NY Post article over 598,000 people signed a petition titled "Cancel Netflix subscription" https://bit.ly/35o3LbW Watch this 1:30 minute clip and see what you think.
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