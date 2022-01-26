Biden’s War On Americans

The Biden Administration has spent Billions of our Tax Dollars buying mRNA gene treatments they call vaccines, and Remdesivir, a deadly drug that doesn’t work for anything but profits for Big Pharma. The Biden Administration has also kept cheap drugs that do work away from Americans. At this point, the Biden Administration is clearly condemning the American People to death and suffering. This is, in other words, a war against Americans!!!



The Enemy is not only within; the Enemy is at the helm…



Jorge Herrera, a Critical Care RN responds:



“Monoclonals work. there’s data behind them. there is still one available that works against omicron. the biden admin could use defense production act and mandate drug companies to produce more effective monoclonals using people recovered from the latest covid variants. if we changed our infrastructure to test early and use monoclonals while reserving vaccination for only the most at risk, we could save so many lives like Desantis did in Florida. The Biden admin, FDA and CDC is literally letting people die over money and politics. Disgusting.



doctors nurses and healthcare professionals who are speaking against the current management of covid are the real heroes.”



#monoclonalantibodies #monoclonal #florida #desantis