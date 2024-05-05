San Nicolas A Message from Heaven for the Youth! Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on May 4, 2024
One of the more recent approved apparitions (approved in 2016) details Heaven's message about the Rosary and most importantly what the youth need to know. Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what this message given in Argentina means to us today.
Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXH4lhUv4m4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.