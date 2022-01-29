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700 NITRO vs ZOMBIE TORSO 🧟♂️ (World’s Biggest Elephant Gun
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582 views • January 29, 2022
Kentucky Ballistics on YT
700 NITRO vs ZOMBIE TORSO 🧟♂️ (World’s Biggest Elephant Gun)
CLOTHING - https://kentuckyballistics.com/
In today’s video we have some fun with the 700 Nitro Express and a zombie torso! I hope you enjoy the video and thanks for watching!
Please support Kentucky Ballistics on Patreon! Please like and subscribe! Check out Kentucky Ballistics Clothing! Also like and follow Kentucky Ballistics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! See links below.
KENTUCKY KUSTOMS - https://www.youtube.com/c/kentuckykus...
INSTAGRAM – https://www.instagram.com/kentuckybal...
KB SHORTS -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCicn...
CLOTHING - https://kentuckyballistics.com/
PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/kentuckyballi...
FACEBOOK – https://www.facebook.com/kentuckyball...
TWITTER – https://twitter.com/kyballistics
WARNING!
Kentucky Ballistics videos are filmed on a private shooting range in a controlled setting under the supervision of trained professionals. Kentucky Ballistics videos are for entertainment & educational purposes only. Do not attempt to recreate or mimic anything seen in Kentucky Ballistics videos. Kentucky Ballistics will not be held liable for any injury to yourself, others, or property resulting from attempting anything shown in Kentucky Ballistics videos.
700 NITRO vs ZOMBIE TORSO 🧟♂️ (World’s Biggest Elephant Gun)
CLOTHING - https://kentuckyballistics.com/
In today’s video we have some fun with the 700 Nitro Express and a zombie torso! I hope you enjoy the video and thanks for watching!
Please support Kentucky Ballistics on Patreon! Please like and subscribe! Check out Kentucky Ballistics Clothing! Also like and follow Kentucky Ballistics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! See links below.
KENTUCKY KUSTOMS - https://www.youtube.com/c/kentuckykus...
INSTAGRAM – https://www.instagram.com/kentuckybal...
KB SHORTS -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCicn...
CLOTHING - https://kentuckyballistics.com/
PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/kentuckyballi...
FACEBOOK – https://www.facebook.com/kentuckyball...
TWITTER – https://twitter.com/kyballistics
WARNING!
Kentucky Ballistics videos are filmed on a private shooting range in a controlled setting under the supervision of trained professionals. Kentucky Ballistics videos are for entertainment & educational purposes only. Do not attempt to recreate or mimic anything seen in Kentucky Ballistics videos. Kentucky Ballistics will not be held liable for any injury to yourself, others, or property resulting from attempting anything shown in Kentucky Ballistics videos.
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