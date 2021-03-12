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Hello, I Must Be Going! . . .
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270 views • March 12, 2021
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40491
I'm one strike away from having my main YouTube channel deleted and Patreon has permanently "suspended" my account, so if you're only following my work through these controlled platforms then all I have to say is: It was nice knowing you! For everyone else, here's how you can continue watching The Corbett Report even after YouTube pulls the plug...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
I'm one strike away from having my main YouTube channel deleted and Patreon has permanently "suspended" my account, so if you're only following my work through these controlled platforms then all I have to say is: It was nice knowing you! For everyone else, here's how you can continue watching The Corbett Report even after YouTube pulls the plug...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
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