© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Katherine Horton: Who Are The Police? Hint: "Police" = 33 (Full Reduction)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • January 10, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton explains who the police are and their purpose of every police departments across the globe. I would like to add that every police departments are staffed by "born-to-be" Masonic MK-Ultra puppet soldiers with gematria coded at birth with "Given Name & Surname" with numbers like 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74 & 93. After thousands of case studies, I'm confident this is a Crown Corporation agenda and totally in operation today.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.