Daniel's Seventy-Weeks Prophecy. Where is the Rapture? where is the Seven Year Tribulation?
Truth John 14:6
Truth John 14:6
564 followers
49 views • 3 months ago

 Daniel's 70 weeks, all explained in the prophecy scripture, Daniel 9:24-27. Not 69 weeks explained with 7 weeks (7 years of tribulation happening in the future!) No scripture about a RAPTURE! The Rapture fantasy was created in 1830 Scotland when a young women by the name of Margaret McDonald while in a trance had a vision claiming all Christians would escape persecution and death in a future world tribulation. The scripture says; All those who live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution, 2 Timothy 3:12. This fantasy was perpetuated by a man named John Nelson Darby who belonged to a group called the Pilgrim brotherhood and was then introduced into a bible commentary by a man named C.I. Scofield, a man that abandoned his family and left them destitute.   

Keywords
prophecyrapturedanielseventy weeks
