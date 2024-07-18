BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kennedy is Intriguing Because He's Not Beholden to Anybody
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
9 months ago

In a revealing discussion on The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff Dornik and Anna Matson explore the influence of money in politics, contrasting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independence with Trump and Biden's reliance on wealthy donors. They argue that big money in politics comes with strings attached, leading to expected kickbacks and policy influence. Dornik highlights Kennedy's grassroots-funding and lack of obligations to donors, urging people to give him a serious look despite doubts about his chances, emphasizing the need for change and grassroots action to transform the political landscape.


Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show featuring Anna Matson: https://rumble.com/v52axu9-kennedy-debunked-anna-matson-dismantles-the-smear-campaigns-against-robert-.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil


If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble to catch every episode LIVE: https://rumble.com/c/thejeffdornikshow


Sign up for Pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

Keywords
robert f kennedy jrrfk jrjeff dornikkennedy debunkedanna matson
