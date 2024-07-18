Kennedy is Intriguing Because He's Not Beholden to Anybody

In a revealing discussion on The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff Dornik and Anna Matson explore the influence of money in politics, contrasting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independence with Trump and Biden's reliance on wealthy donors. They argue that big money in politics comes with strings attached, leading to expected kickbacks and policy influence. Dornik highlights Kennedy's grassroots-funding and lack of obligations to donors, urging people to give him a serious look despite doubts about his chances, emphasizing the need for change and grassroots action to transform the political landscape.





