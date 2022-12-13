Parallel Mike: Weathering the Storm (e.g. Great Reset, Financial Collapse, Digital Tyranny)

Parallel Mike discusses preparing to weather the storm of the Great Reset, financial collapse, war, famine, digital tyranny, and anything else that might come our way! Mainstream sources are already discussing hyperinflation which is a telltale signal of where we are. He says location is the most fundamental aspect of preparedness. You won't thrive in an urban environment, you'll be hanging on by a thread in cities. We'll see bail-ins, pension funds freeze, social unrest, etc. He discusses what to do with some of your assets. At some point, portions of our life will be forced onto the Algorithm Ghetto, you will have to decide where your red lines are. Mental toughness is key. Make some preparations, but you've also got to live and be hopeful.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYt8UcqG2wvkehnmiF_9Akw
Twitter https://twitter.com/parallel_mike
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/parallelsystems
About Parallel Mike
Parallel Mike is an investor and organic farmer who promotes decentralized living as a solution to state tyranny. He is also a content creator and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.