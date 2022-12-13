Create New Account
Parallel Mike: Weathering the Storm (e.g. Great Reset, Financial Collapse, Digital Tyranny)
Parallel Mike discusses preparing to weather the storm of the Great Reset, financial collapse, war, famine, digital tyranny, and anything else that might come our way! Mainstream sources are already discussing hyperinflation which is a telltale signal of where we are. He says location is the most fundamental aspect of preparedness. You won't thrive in an urban environment, you'll be hanging on by a thread in cities. We'll see bail-ins, pension funds freeze, social unrest, etc. He discusses what to do with some of your assets. At some point, portions of our life will be forced onto the Algorithm Ghetto, you will have to decide where your red lines are. Mental toughness is key. Make some preparations, but you've also got to live and be hopeful.


About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an investor and organic farmer who promotes decentralized living as a solution to state tyranny. He is also a content creator and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast.


