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Did Jesus Eat Fish? Because In the 1st Century You Helped the Fisherman Catch Fish
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11 views • May 02, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1
Cut:
1h37m58s - 1h40m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“ONCE YOU RECEIVED DIVINE LOVE TO A CERTAIN POINT, YOU WILL GET TO THE POINT WHERE YOU NO LONGER WANT TO EAT MEAT. YOU WILL AUTOMATICALLY. AND THAT’S FISH INCLUDED. EVERY FORM OF MEAT.”
https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1
Cut:
1h37m58s - 1h40m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“ONCE YOU RECEIVED DIVINE LOVE TO A CERTAIN POINT, YOU WILL GET TO THE POINT WHERE YOU NO LONGER WANT TO EAT MEAT. YOU WILL AUTOMATICALLY. AND THAT’S FISH INCLUDED. EVERY FORM OF MEAT.”
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