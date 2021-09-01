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Andrew Bogut: "I Got Offered Money to Put Out a Public Service Announcement..." | Australian Former NBA Player
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120 views • September 01, 2021
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Australian former NBA star Andrew Bogut, says he was offered money to promote lockdowns, but refused. A full 11 minute video was released on his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CS00F6nnygH/?utm_medium=copy_link
Shared by: World Freedom Alliance
Telegram: t.me/WFAorg
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Australian former NBA star Andrew Bogut, says he was offered money to promote lockdowns, but refused. A full 11 minute video was released on his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CS00F6nnygH/?utm_medium=copy_link
Shared by: World Freedom Alliance
Telegram: t.me/WFAorg
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