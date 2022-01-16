"BOOSTER" POISON KILLS BEATBOXING FISHERMAN

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"Sadly, this is one of those cases where we took a screenshot of the booster announcement, checked back a few days later, only to discover the worst. Mr. Peter John Giacalone isn’t a vaxx zealot by any stretch. He’s just a guy who apparently loves the outdoors and his woman, based on his Facebook history. But for whatever reason, he posted an update on December 29. It says he received a booster shot the day before, and felt like “dog shit” the following day."
SOURCES:
1. https://thecovidblog.com/2022/01/10/booster-blues-brazilian-reporter-has-heart-attack-on-live-tv-olympian-develops-myocarditis-arizona-man-dead-six-days-after-booster/
2. https://www.tiktok.com/@petejgiacalone?lang=en
3. https://www.kusleryachts.com/staff/peter-giacalone/
4. https://www.kusleryachts.com/san-diegans-lured-to-wild-remote-alaskan-river-for-bucket-list-fishing/
5. https://tmp.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/peter-giacalone-10517604
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